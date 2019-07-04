|
WANDA FAYE
O'NEAL, 79
MULBERRY - Wanda Faye O'Neal, age 79, passed away July 2, 2019 at L.R.M.C.
Wanda was born in Mulberry on November 14, 1939, to James & Catherine (Coulter) Davis. She has lived in Mulberry all her life and was a member of Highland City Freewill Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her husband Royce O'Neal. She is survived by her sons Randy (Judy) O'Neal, Rusty (Kim) O'Neal; four grandchildren: Lee, Tina, Macey & Gracey; four great grandchildren: Royce, Lee, Bailey & Doug; brother Jimmy Davis and sister Dorine Powell.
The family will receive friends Friday, July 5, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 A.M. at Seigler Funeral Home-Chapel. Funeral Services will follow at 11:00 A.M.
Condolences may be sent to the family @ seiglerfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, FL.
Published in Ledger from July 4 to July 5, 2019