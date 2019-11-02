|
WANDA M.
MOORE, 86
OXFORD - Wanda M. Moore, 86, of Oxford, FL, passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019 with her loving family by her side.
Mrs. Moore was born March 26, 1933 in Coeburn, VA to Fleetwood A. and Wanda (Adkins) Taylor. She had lived in Winter Haven, FL for many years and moved here in 2004 from Franklin, NC. She was a retired waitress and a Christian.
Survivors include her daughter, Belinda Houser and her husband, Blake of Oxford; son, Jeff Moore of Lakeland, FL; 2 granddaughters, Amanda and Brittany and 2 great grandchildren, Roper and Rory. Wanda was preceded in death by her husband, Harland E. Moore; her parents and her siblings, John, Earl, Emory, Carson, Jenny, Claire, Lacy and her twin, Myrtle June.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019