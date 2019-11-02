Home

Banks/Page-Theus Funerals and Cremations
410 N. Webster Street
Wildwood, FL 34785
(352) 748-1000
WANDA M. MOORE

WANDA M. MOORE Obituary
WANDA M.
MOORE, 86

OXFORD - Wanda M. Moore, 86, of Oxford, FL, passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019 with her loving family by her side.
Mrs. Moore was born March 26, 1933 in Coeburn, VA to Fleetwood A. and Wanda (Adkins) Taylor. She had lived in Winter Haven, FL for many years and moved here in 2004 from Franklin, NC. She was a retired waitress and a Christian.
Survivors include her daughter, Belinda Houser and her husband, Blake of Oxford; son, Jeff Moore of Lakeland, FL; 2 granddaughters, Amanda and Brittany and 2 great grandchildren, Roper and Rory. Wanda was preceded in death by her husband, Harland E. Moore; her parents and her siblings, John, Earl, Emory, Carson, Jenny, Claire, Lacy and her twin, Myrtle June.
On-line condolences may be shared by visiting www.bankspagetheus.com . Arrangements are entrusted to Banks/ Page-Theus Funerals and Cremations, Wildwood, FL.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019
