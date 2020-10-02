1/1
Wanda (Gibson) Ruskjer
WANDA
RUSKJER

LAKELAND - Wanda Ruskjer (maiden name Gibson) was born on September 29, 1923 in Washington, D.C. A lifelong Seventh-day Adventist, Wanda passed to her rest in Lakeland, Florida on August 2, 2020. She was 96 -- less than two months from her 97th birthday.
She is survived by two of her three sons: her middle son, Ronald Edwin Ruskjer of Houston, Delaware; and her youngest son, David Eugene Ruskjer of Lakeland, Florida. Her oldest son, Robert Leslie Ruskjer of Apple Valley, California, passed in 2001.
She is survived by nine grandchildren and five nieces and her devoted sister-in-law.
She was an accomplished poet, photographer, painter, and stained glass artisan, as well as an avid pet lover through the years -- letting dogs, cats, birds, fish, squirrels, chicks, and geese enrich and enliven her home.
A Memorial Service will be held at Lakeland Seventh-day Adventist Church at 11:00 AM today (Friday, October 2, 2020).


Published in The Ledger from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
