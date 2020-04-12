Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for WANETA ASTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mrs WANETA BNENA ASTON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mrs WANETA BNENA ASTON Obituary
WANETA BNENA
ASTON, 80

AUBURNDALE - Mrs. Waneta Bnena Aston, 80, stepped from this life into the next on April 7th 2020.
Born in Miami, FL, she & her family settled in Auburndale, FL in 1974. She was a retiree of the Winter Haven Hospital Business Office. Waneta was better known as a loving wife, mother, & grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her parents Raleigh & Lina Skipper, brother Thomas Shipes, husband Fred Aston III & her daughter Waneta Ralene Schalk. Waneta is survived by her son Frederick Aston IV (Lisa) of Winter Haven, FL, his 3 children: Frederick 'Rick' Aston V, Samantha Aston, & Carter Aston; her daughter Audrey Bamberg (Billy) of Lake Alfred, FL, their 2 children Kenna Skinner (Caleb) & Raleigh Bamberg (Lindsey); and 5 great grandchildren.
Interment will take place at the Hart-Skipper Cemetery in Wauchula, FL at a later date.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WANETA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -