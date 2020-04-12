|
WANETA BNENA
ASTON, 80
AUBURNDALE - Mrs. Waneta Bnena Aston, 80, stepped from this life into the next on April 7th 2020.
Born in Miami, FL, she & her family settled in Auburndale, FL in 1974. She was a retiree of the Winter Haven Hospital Business Office. Waneta was better known as a loving wife, mother, & grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her parents Raleigh & Lina Skipper, brother Thomas Shipes, husband Fred Aston III & her daughter Waneta Ralene Schalk. Waneta is survived by her son Frederick Aston IV (Lisa) of Winter Haven, FL, his 3 children: Frederick 'Rick' Aston V, Samantha Aston, & Carter Aston; her daughter Audrey Bamberg (Billy) of Lake Alfred, FL, their 2 children Kenna Skinner (Caleb) & Raleigh Bamberg (Lindsey); and 5 great grandchildren.
Interment will take place at the Hart-Skipper Cemetery in Wauchula, FL at a later date.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020