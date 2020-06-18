WARREN DARL
BOWERSOX
LAKELAND - Warren Darl Bowersox, 96, passed away June 16, 2020. He left us peacefully to be with his heavenly father. He was surrounded by loving family and friends.
Born August 30, 1923, in St. Charles, PA, he was the son of the late George and Lena Bowersox. He moved to Valparaiso, IN as an adult, where he worked for 40 years as an electrician at Gary Screw and Bolt. Later in life he moved to FL where he remained until his death.
He was also preceded in death by a sister, Marie Shoemaker; his son, Billy Bowersox; his first wife, of 43 years, Aldiene Bowersox and his second wife, of 20 years, Henrietta Bowersox.
Mr. Bowersox was a United States Army veteran having served during WWII in France and Germany. He was a highly decorated soldier and was presented the French Legion of Honor by the French Government along with many other badges of honor including 2 Purple Hearts.
Survivors include his wife Mary Bowersox; his daughter, Tera Moore, of AZ; a sister, Grace Allen, of OH; his stepchildren, Pam Polus, Dennis Floyd, Richard, Robert, and Michelle Lafayette, Marsha Ellis, and Pam Berry, many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Friday, June 19, 2020 from 9-10 am at Lake Gibson Church of the Nazarene. A funeral service will follow at 10 am. Interment will take place at 2:30 pm at Florida National Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com
