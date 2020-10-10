WARREN
HARDING D'ALESSANDRO
LAKELAND - Warren Harding D'Alessandro, 99, of Lakeland, Florida, died October 1, 2020, at Azalea Park, Lakeland, Florida, due to natural causes
He was born on Staten Island, New York, on March 5, 1921, to Edward and Florence Rennert D'Alessandro and preceded in death by a brother, Edward Francis D'Alessandro (1916-1994); sister, Annette D. Buchanan (1934-2004); and wife, Carolyn Price D'Alessandro (1923-2011).
He attended Public School 19 and Port Richmond High School on Staten Island, where he was VP and President of the student body, receiving the Service Award at both schools. He also attended the College of Forestry at Syracuse University, and the University of Florida College of Law in Gainesville, Florida, graduating in 1951. He was captain of the first tennis team there to win the Southeastern Conference Championship. Warren and Carolyn both received Doctor of Jurisprudence Degrees at the University of Florida, and were the first married couple to graduate from the College of Law at the same time.
Warren secured his private pilot's license and was a member of the Civil Air Patrol during WWII. He enlisted in the Air Force on 8-4-1942, and served as a Flight Engineer on B-24 bombers in battles and campaigns in the Bismark Archipelago, China, Luzone, New Guinea, Northern Solomons, Ryukyus, Southern Philippines and Western Pacific theaters. Warren received the Air Medal with 1 Oak Leaf Cluster, the Asiatic Pacific Service Medal and Philippines Liberation Ribbon with 2 Bronze Stars and an honorable discharge @ Fort Dix, New Jersey on 10-6-1945.
Warren practiced law in Fort Meade, Polk County, Florida, as a sole practitioner, where he was City Attorney and later, Municipal Judge and Interim City Manager. He represented the First State Bank in Fort Meade, writing title insurance for Lawyers Title Insurance Company of Richmond, VA, and was an approved attorney with the Federal Land Bank of Columbia, SC and the I.R.S.
He retired on January 1, 1971 and enjoyed tennis, golf, woodworking and carpentry in Polk County and at their summer home in Linville, NC. He and Carolyn frequently traveled throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Europe.
In lieu of flowers or other recognitions; donations can be made in his name to the American Cancer Society
.
Condolences may be sent to the family @ DavidRussellFuneralHome.com