|
|
WARREN
MILLISON SECKEL, 98
WINTER HAVEN - Warren Millison Seckel, 98, of Winter Haven, passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at home.
Born May 4, 1921 in Marion, OH. Warren purchased his first business when he was very young; It being a Service Station, soon after selling his business to join Lowe Brothers Paints. This Company offered him many great opportunities with moves to Dayton, Ohio and finally to Jacksonville, Florida. Being in Florida he was once again to become his own Business owner, he purchased a Motel in Chiefland, Florida. Then the family moved to Winter Haven in 1958 to begin his Real Estate Career. Warren was the founder of Cypress Gardens Realty.
He was a veteran of the US Army, serving during WWII in the European Theatre for four years. He was Charter President of Cypress Gardens Rotary Club and was honored by receiving the Paul Harris Rotary Distinguished Award; Past-President of the Winter Haven Board of Realtors (East Polk County Board of Realtors); Realtor of The Year Award given by the Winter Haven Board of Realtors; 10th District Vice President of the Florida State Board of Realtors; A Winter Haven Chamber of Commerce President, member of several service clubs, and a member of St. Johns United Methodist Church and a longtime pilot.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Frances and is survived by: his son, Larry and his wife, Denise of Sparta, NC; five grandchildren, Holt (Shauna) Seckel, Heather (Jon) Pearman, Heath (Becky) Seckel, Jason Smith and Morgan Smith; and fifteen great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm till 7:00 pm, Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven. Funeral Services will be at 2:00 pm, Monday, August 26, 2019 in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow at Rolling Hills Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent at
www.oakridgefuneralcare.com.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2019