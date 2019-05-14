Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oak Ridge Funeral Care
2425 Havendale Boulevard
Winter Haven, FL 33881
(863) 967-5090
Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne Pearson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne A. Pearson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Wayne A. Pearson Obituary
WAYNE A.
PEARSON

AUBURNDALE - Wayne A. Pearson, 71, of Auburndale, FL passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Winter Haven Hospital.
Born in Adel, GA on April 24, 1948 to Amos Pearson and Dixie Gibbs Pearson, he had five sisters and three brothers. Wayne was veteran of the Vietnam War service in the United States Marine Corps, received two Purple Hearts and the Sharp Shooter medal.
He worked for Homes of Merit as a cabinet builder and then went to work as a code enforcement officer for Polk County and then the City of Auburndale. He loved to hunt and fish, fishing in many tournaments.
He is preceded in death by his father, Amos, a sister, Linda Duckworth and a brother Donald Pearson.
He is survived by: his wife of 49 years, Janice; a son, Michael Pearson; his mother, Dixie Pearson; a niece, Tammy Houmard; four sisters, Liz Barnes, Lil Fields, Beverly (Bobby) Ashley and Corliss (George) Ridgely; two brothers, Tommy (Rosa) Pearson and Johnny (Terreva) Pearson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held 10:00am, Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven. In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations in his name to the Disabled American Veterans at www.dav.org.
Condolences may be sent at www.oakridgefuneralcare.com
Published in Ledger from May 14 to May 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now