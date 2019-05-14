|
|
WAYNE A.
PEARSON
AUBURNDALE - Wayne A. Pearson, 71, of Auburndale, FL passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Winter Haven Hospital.
Born in Adel, GA on April 24, 1948 to Amos Pearson and Dixie Gibbs Pearson, he had five sisters and three brothers. Wayne was veteran of the Vietnam War service in the United States Marine Corps, received two Purple Hearts and the Sharp Shooter medal.
He worked for Homes of Merit as a cabinet builder and then went to work as a code enforcement officer for Polk County and then the City of Auburndale. He loved to hunt and fish, fishing in many tournaments.
He is preceded in death by his father, Amos, a sister, Linda Duckworth and a brother Donald Pearson.
He is survived by: his wife of 49 years, Janice; a son, Michael Pearson; his mother, Dixie Pearson; a niece, Tammy Houmard; four sisters, Liz Barnes, Lil Fields, Beverly (Bobby) Ashley and Corliss (George) Ridgely; two brothers, Tommy (Rosa) Pearson and Johnny (Terreva) Pearson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held 10:00am, Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven. In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations in his name to the Disabled American Veterans at www.dav.org.
Condolences may be sent at www.oakridgefuneralcare.com
Published in Ledger from May 14 to May 15, 2019