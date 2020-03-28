Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne Buckner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne Buckner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wayne Buckner Obituary
WAYNE
BUCKNER

WINTER HAVEN - Wayne Buckner went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 24, 2010. He was born on December 27, 1938, in Crystal City, Missouri to Russell Buckner and Emma (Wagner) Buckner.
In 1958, Wayne married Rosalea Hoffman. The couple was married for 53 years. Wayne worked as a real estate developer, but he was also known for his skilled work as a painter. He enjoyed golf, bowling, going to the casino, and spending time at his mountain home in Tennessee.
Wayne is preceded in death by his wife, Rosalea and his grandson, Robert Cameron. He is survived by his two daughters, Pamela Wingate (William), Catherine Cameron (Robert), three granddaughters: Jennifer Brown, Amanda Shel-by, and Meghan Mackie, and five great grandchildren.
Due to the Coronavirus, services for Wayne are pending.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wayne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -