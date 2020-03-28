|
|
WAYNE
BUCKNER
WINTER HAVEN - Wayne Buckner went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 24, 2010. He was born on December 27, 1938, in Crystal City, Missouri to Russell Buckner and Emma (Wagner) Buckner.
In 1958, Wayne married Rosalea Hoffman. The couple was married for 53 years. Wayne worked as a real estate developer, but he was also known for his skilled work as a painter. He enjoyed golf, bowling, going to the casino, and spending time at his mountain home in Tennessee.
Wayne is preceded in death by his wife, Rosalea and his grandson, Robert Cameron. He is survived by his two daughters, Pamela Wingate (William), Catherine Cameron (Robert), three granddaughters: Jennifer Brown, Amanda Shel-by, and Meghan Mackie, and five great grandchildren.
Due to the Coronavirus, services for Wayne are pending.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020