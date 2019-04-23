|
WAYNE E.
KING, 66
BARTOW - Wayne E. King, age 66, passed away suddenly Friday, April 19, 2019 at his residence.
Born September 20, 1952 in Bartow, Mr. King was a lifelong resident of the Bartow area. He was a heavy equipment operator for Mosaic Phosphate Company for 37 years.
He is survived by a loving family including his wife: Joyce King of Bartow, daughters: Stacie Kelly, Bartow, Carmen Davidson, Fort Meade, Deana Rhodes, Winter Haven, Mychele Jenkins, Mulberry, Christi Ramirez, Quinlan, TX & Brandi Chaney, Fort Meade, two sisters: Micky Johnson & Margo Halley, 19 grandchildren, & 4 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at a later date. Condolences to family at www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com
