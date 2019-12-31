|
|
WAYNE FRANCIS
ESTEY, 71
LAKELAND - Wayne F. Estey, 71 passed away on December 25, 2019.
Born in Manchester, NH March 1, 1948. He was a Vietnam Veteran proudly serving his country for 20 years in the US Air Force and spent 15 years with the NJ Department of Corrections. He relocated to FL, settling in Lakeland for the past 13 years.
He was an avid golfer and a member of the Post 8002 and the Amvets Post 32.
Wayne is survived by wife Beverly; brothers, Ronald and Elliott 'Peachy'; son Wayne and daughter Karen 'KL'; 6 stepchildren; 7 grandchildren & 4 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be Thursday, January 6-8 pm at Gentry-Morrison FH at Serenity Gardens, 3350 Mall Hill Dr.
Interment with military honors will be conducted at Florida National Cemetery Friday, January 3, 6502 S.W. 102nd Avenue, Bushnell, FL
Published in Ledger from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020