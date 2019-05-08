Home

WAYNE SEYMOUR

WAYNE SEYMOUR Obituary
WAYNE
SEYMOUR, 60

LAKELAND - Wayne Seymour, 60, of Lakeland passed away May 3, 2019.
Born in Homestead, FL, he was the son of the late Michael Seymour and Dollie McIntyre Seymour, she survives.
Other survivors include children, Jessica Johnson, Jerrica Seymour; siblings, Jimmie and Jerry Seymour; grandchildren, Kevin, Nik, Manie.
Big Wayne, as everyone called him, owned and managed rental property and was a NASCAR fan who loved his Fords.
The family will receive friends 10am, Thursday, May 9, 2019, Lanier Funeral and Cremation Services, Lakeland, with a funeral to follow at 11am.
Online condolences may be left for the family at lanier.care.
Published in Ledger from May 8 to May 9, 2019
