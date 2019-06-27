|
|
WAYNE STEVEN
GOURLEY, 38
AUBURNDALE - Mr. Wayne Steven Gourley, age 38, a resident of Auburndale, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019 while on a cruise with his wife & sons.
Mr. Gourley was born October 14, 1980, in Florissant, Missouri to Charles Montgomery and Jaclyn Marie (Armstrong) Gourley, Jr. He was a resident of Auburndale since 2007 coming from Kissimmee, FL. Wayne graduated from Bowie High School in Texas then continued his education at West Texas A & M University graduating with a Bachelor's Degree in Theater. Wayne was a Computer Network Manager for the Polk County School Board. Schools where he worked were Westwood Middle, Tenoroc High, Auburndale Central and Eastside Elementary. He was a member of The First Baptist Church at the Mall in Lakeland. He enjoyed helping people, computers, puzzles and going to Disney but most of all, he loved his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; paternal grandparents and maternal grandparents.
Wayne is survived by his loving & devoted family: wife of 12 years: Lisa Gourley, 2 sons: Aiden Gourley, Camden Gourley, all of Auburndale, 2 brothers: Michael Gourley, Mark (Amy) Gourley, both of St. Peters, Missouri, 3 nephews: Matthew, Brad & Evan, 2 nieces: Zoe & Aria, father-in-law & mother-in-law: Larry & Christine Nelson of Auburndale, brothers-in-law & sisters-in-law Mark & Sonja Lowe of Auburndale, Joey & Stephanie Perez of Lakeland.
Funeral service will be 11:00 am Saturday, June 29th at the First Baptist Church at the Mall, 1010 East Memorial Blvd., Lakeland, with visitation beginning at 10:00 am at the church. Interment will follow at Auburndale Memorial Park.
Arrangements By: Kersey Funeral Home.
Published in Ledger from June 27 to June 28, 2019