1/1
WAYNE WILSON
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share WAYNE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WAYNE
WILSON, 70

BARTOW - Wayne Wilson, age 70, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020 in Bartow, FL. Born July 8, 1949 in Samson, AL, he was the son of the late Holden Dock and Clydie (Eddins) Wilson. Mr. Wilson worked as a meat cutter in the meat processing industry for many years.
Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Glennie Faye Lawrence and his brother, Tom E. Wilson. Wayne is survived by his daughter, Nicole Green of Dadeville, AL, his brother Donald Rex Wilson and wife Hilda of Samson, AL, his grandson, Wilson Anderson Green of Hartford, AL, as well as many extended family members and friends.
A memorial service will be held on Wed-nesday, July 8th at 10:00 am at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home in Bartow, FL.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
650 E. Main Street
Bartow, FL 33830
863-533-8123
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 7, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved