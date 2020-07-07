WAYNEWILSON, 70BARTOW - Wayne Wilson, age 70, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020 in Bartow, FL. Born July 8, 1949 in Samson, AL, he was the son of the late Holden Dock and Clydie (Eddins) Wilson. Mr. Wilson worked as a meat cutter in the meat processing industry for many years.Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Glennie Faye Lawrence and his brother, Tom E. Wilson. Wayne is survived by his daughter, Nicole Green of Dadeville, AL, his brother Donald Rex Wilson and wife Hilda of Samson, AL, his grandson, Wilson Anderson Green of Hartford, AL, as well as many extended family members and friends.A memorial service will be held on Wed-nesday, July 8th at 10:00 am at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home in Bartow, FL.