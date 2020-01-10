|
|
WEBSTER B.
BAKER, Sr.
LAKELAND - Webster 'Web' Baker, Sr., went home to heaven peacefully on January 5, 2020. He was born on October 4, 1924, to Lawrence I. and Cora Belle (Renfroe) Baker in Tarpon Springs, Florida.
He was a devout Christian. Webster joined the U.S. Navy in January 1942, and fought honorably throughout World War II. He married Reta Neil on October 3, 1946. Webster graduated from Lee College in Cleveland, Tennessee. In 1954, they moved to Lakeland, Florida, where he obtained his Bachelor and Masters degrees from Florida Southern College and USF. He taught for 31 years in Polk County schools.
Webster leaves behind his wife of 73 years Reta, sons Webster B. Baker, Jr. (Judy), Webster Everett Baker (Judy), daughters Bernice Avis Bertolli (Silvio), and Brenda Sue Jones, 12 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, sister, Alma Lee Eischen, and her son, William Scarborough.
Visitation will be from 10-11 am, Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Lakeland Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 2125 S. Bartow Highway, Lakeland, FL, with the service following.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020