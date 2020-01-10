Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lakeland Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
2125 S. Bartow Highway
Lakeland, FL
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for WEBSTER BAKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WEBSTER B. BAKER


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WEBSTER B. BAKER Obituary
WEBSTER B.
BAKER, Sr.

LAKELAND - Webster 'Web' Baker, Sr., went home to heaven peacefully on January 5, 2020. He was born on October 4, 1924, to Lawrence I. and Cora Belle (Renfroe) Baker in Tarpon Springs, Florida.
He was a devout Christian. Webster joined the U.S. Navy in January 1942, and fought honorably throughout World War II. He married Reta Neil on October 3, 1946. Webster graduated from Lee College in Cleveland, Tennessee. In 1954, they moved to Lakeland, Florida, where he obtained his Bachelor and Masters degrees from Florida Southern College and USF. He taught for 31 years in Polk County schools.
Webster leaves behind his wife of 73 years Reta, sons Webster B. Baker, Jr. (Judy), Webster Everett Baker (Judy), daughters Bernice Avis Bertolli (Silvio), and Brenda Sue Jones, 12 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, sister, Alma Lee Eischen, and her son, William Scarborough.
Visitation will be from 10-11 am, Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Lakeland Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 2125 S. Bartow Highway, Lakeland, FL, with the service following.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WEBSTER's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -