SUE DONAHOE ENNS, 58
WINTER HAVEN - Mrs. Wendy Sue Donahoe Enns passed away at her residence on Thursday, January 31, 2019 in Winter Haven at the age of 58. Born August 27, 1960 in Bartow, Florida she was the daughter of the late Bill and Marcia Donahoe. Wendy is survived by her husband Bill Enns, three daughters Maggie and Savannah of Winter Haven, and Jennifer of Punta Gorda; two grandchildren, Kayla and Wyatt; a sister Ellen Boris and two brothers Jay and Shawn Donahoe; two nephews, Derek and Joe; 1 great nephew, Aiden and two great nieces, Kylie and Adilay.
Wendy was a long-time resident of the Winter Haven area and worked for many years as an accountant for Bob Crawford, Inc. and Hester Transport. She worked the past 28 years with the State of Florida Department of Agriculture as an Account Supervisor II. Wendy was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church in Bartow.
She enjoyed scrapbooking, reading, cruising with her bestie and loved ones, and shelling at Sanibel. She also was an avid Florida State football fan.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, February 12th at 11:00 am at Asbury United Methodist Church. Flowers may be sent to Asbury United Methodist Church or in lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the .
Published in Ledger from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2019