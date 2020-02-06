Home

WESLEY L. BOUTWELL

WESLEY L. BOUTWELL Obituary
WESLEY L.
BOUTWELL, 77

LAKELAND - Wesley L. Boutwell, 77, born in Gainsville, NY May 10, 1942; Left his home on earth for his heavenly home February 1, 2020.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Joan Wilber Boutwell, 3 children Peggy, Brad, Jason (Doloris) Boutwell, 4 grandchildren James and Christopher Covey, Ella and Ian Boutwell, 3 great-grandchildren Jaxson, Annalyn, and Oliver Covey, sister Rena Ringgold. He was predeceased by his siblings, Sally and Peter Boutwell.
After serving 28 years in the USAF he worked at Jenkins Lincoln-Mercury and Executive flight in Lakeland.
He volunteered as a tax aide for AARP and as a deputy at the polls. He was an active member at Lake Morton Community Church where a memorial service will be held on February 15th at 2PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lake Morton Community Church or Good Shepherd Hospice.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020
