WIDMACARTER, 901930-2020LIVE OAK - Widma Eris Carter passed away peacefully in his home early Monday morning April 27, 2020. Wid was born March 5, 1930, in Pinemount, FL to Roy and Mamie Bell Carter. He was the second of seven children growing up in McAlpin, FL where he graduated from Suwannee High in 1948. While serving in the Navy during the Korean War, he married the love of his life, Ella Mattair Delegal in 1952. He graduated from the University of Florida in 1958 with a business degree. Residing in Pensacola, FL they welcomed a son, Michael, in 1959. In 1967 the family relocated to Lakeland, FL welcoming a daughter, Stacy, in 1969. Upon retirement they moved back to Suwannee County in 1994. Wid was active in the community and church, coaching baseball for 7 years, President of the Citrus Center Kiwanis Club, President of Lions Club and a deacon in his churches - Lakeside Baptist in Lakeland and First Baptist of Live Oak.Wid is survived by his wife, Ella Carter, of 68 years; his son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Debbi Carter; daughter Stacy Carter; his grandchildren, Taylor Hirsch, Clayton Carter, and Jennifer Lynn Carter. Wid is also survived by his brother, Roy Carter, his four sisters, Vonceil Blackmon, Mildred Philyaw, Shirley Bryan and Linda Costley and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Donnie Carter.The graveside service will be located at Pine Grove United Methodist Church, 5300 CR 136A, Live Oak, FL on Saturday, May 2 at 1:00pm.