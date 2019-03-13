|
|
WILBURN LEON
BORDERS, Sr., 89
LAKELAND - Wilburn Leon Borders, Sr., 89 passed away February 26, 2019.
He was born in Lakeland, Florida. He was the top regional salesman Lakeland Suburban Propane for 37 years.
He is survived by his brother David Borders (Rhonda); sons Buster Borders (Becky), Al Borders (Mary); daughters Brenda Borders Hays (Carla), Lanette Borders Muehler; stepson Doug Smith (Stephanie); stepdaughter Deborah Goff (Jeff); 9 grandchildren, 13 great- grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A gathering of friends and family will be at 11 AM with the celebration of life services starting at 1PM at Lakeland Funeral Home, 2125 South Bartow Highway, on Saturday, March 16, 2019. Inurnment immediately following.
In lieu of flowers, the Borders family requests that donations be made to the Kathleen Area Historical Society, Post Office Box 977, Kathleen, Florida 33849-0977 or you can donate on the Facebook Fundraiser Page. Condolences may be made to Mr. Borders' family at: www.lakelandfuneralhome.com
Published in Ledger from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019