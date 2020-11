Or Copy this URL to Share

WILFRED

CODOGEN, 52

City of Dallas



DALLAS - Wilfred Codogen, 52, died 10/19/20. Visit: Wed. 4-6pm Wed. Williams Funeral Chapel. Graveside Thurs. 11am Morrison Cmty, Ft. Meade.



