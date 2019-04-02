Home

WILFRED DREXAL STRICKLAND

WILFRED DREXAL STRICKLAND Obituary
WILFRED DREXAL
STRICKLAND, 65

ORLANDO - Drexal Strickland, 65, died at home March 27, 2019.
Mr. Strickland was born in Vidalia, GA on Aug. 25, 1953 to Bobbie and the late Wilfred 'Doc' Strickland. Following graduation at Lakeland High School he entered the U.S. Air Force. After an honorable discharge from the military he retired as an ironworker from Local 397. Drexal enjoyed motorcycles and his bulldog Tater.
Mr. Strickland is survived by his wife of 28 years, Cinda; children April (Joshua) Johnson, and Vanessa Lane; siblings Lynda (Gary) Claville, Randy (Barbara) Strickland, and Gail (Carl) Maenza.
Funeral services will be held Wed. April 3, 2019 at 2 pm at Gentry Morrison Funeral Home, 3350 Mall Hill Rd, Lakeland, FL 33810, followed by later interment at a National Cemetery.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019
