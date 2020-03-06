|
|
WILHELMINA DARBY SPIRES
WINTER HAVEN - Wilhelmina Darby Spires was born on February 8, 1922 in Plant City, Florida. She was the youngest of 14 children born to Julius and Eliza Regina (Phyall) Darby. Throughout her life, she removed barriers, overcame obstacles and seized opportunities to become a veteran teacher, earn her master's degree, become a leader in her community, beat cancer - twice, raise a God-fearing family and build an abundant life with her husband John M. Spires for 60 years. Wilhelmina's story is one of courage, fortitude and unwavering faith.
Wilhelmina lived in Winter Haven for more than eight decades. She moved to Winter Haven (Florence Villa) at the age of two, where she grew up and received her early education. However, as a teenager, she did not complete high school. At age 18, she married Joseph Hilliard in the District of Columbia and was subsequently divorced. She returned to Winter Haven in 1945, as a young mother of four children. With her love for learning and commitment to make a better life for herself and her children, she returned to school in her twenties and graduated from Jewett High School in Winter Haven in 1949. Raising her children as a young woman, she worked various jobs, such as a domestic worker and insurance agent. She also wrote articles about people and events in Florence Villa for The Winter Haven News, which later became the News Chief.
After receiving a four-year state scholarship from the Florida House of Representatives, she enrolled in Bethune Cookman College in Daytona Beach, Florida. In 1953, at the age of 31, she graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education. Her first teaching job was at Quinn High School in Apalachicola, Florida. It was in Apalachicola that she met and married John Spires and later had a son in 1959. After moving back to Winter Haven in 1963, she taught at Janie Howard Wilson Elementary School in Lake Wales, Florida, and later at Elbert Elementary School in Winter Haven. In 1974, at the age of 52, she earned a Master of Arts degree in Education from Rollins State College in Winter Park, Florida.
Wilhelmina not only had high regard for education, she also valued community service. As such, she was a board member of the Polk County Opportunity Council and Bethel Christian Academy in Eagle Lakes, Florida. She was also founder and past Most Ancient Matron of the Heroines of Jericho of Alberta Court #82. Additionally, she was a member of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. and the Polk County Retired Educators Association.
Throughout Wilhelmina's life, she had unwavering faith in God and the teachings of Jesus Christ. She was a faithful member of Hurst Chapel A.M.E Church in Winter Haven for many years, holding positions such as Director of Christian Education, treasurer of the Steward Board, church treasurer, member of the Stewardess Board, director of district and local ACE League; member of Choir #1; and chairperson and speaker for numerous committees and programs.
In 2019, she was honored as one of seven Polk Pioneers for lifetime contributions to the Polk County community.
On March 3, 2020, Wilhelmina passed away peacefully at the age of 98 at Good Shepherd Hospice in Auburndale, Florida. She is lovingly survived by her children Constance Darby Price, Marilyn Hilliard Smith, Francina Hilliard Bain, George Hilliard (Yvonne) and Darrell Bryant Spires (Charlotte); thirteen grandchildren; twenty-one great-grandchildren; and fifteen great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by a host of wonderful family members across the United States.
The visitation will be held on Friday, March 6, from 4:00-5:00 PM for the family and 5:00-7:00 PM for the public. The location will be Alexander Funeral Home at 620 Avenue T Northeast, Winter Haven, Florida 33881.
Funeral services will be on Saturday, March 7, at Hurst Chapel A.M.E. Church, 875 Avenue O Northeast, Winter Haven, Florida 33881.
The interment will be held on Monday, March 9, at 10:30 A.M. at Florida National Cemetery, 6502 Southwest 102nd Avenue, Bushnell, Florida 33513.
Contributions in her honor may be made to Bethel Christian Academy at 65 Don Polston Drive, Eagle Lake, FL 33839.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020