Seigler Funeral Home - Mulberry
1300 E.Canal St.
Mulberry, FL 33860
(863)425-1131
WILLARD NORMAN
WILLARD H. NORMAN
WILLARD H.
NORMAN, 90

LAKELAND - Willard H. Norman, age 90, passed away April 15, 2019, in Longwood, Florida.
Mr. Norman was born in Mulberry, Florida on May 8, 1928 to Harlen J. & Dora (Waters) Norman, Sr. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army (Korea). He moved from Mulberry 50 years ago to Lakeland. He was an Auto Sales Manager and of the Christian faith.
He is preceded in death by first wife Doris Reed Norman and son Robert Norman. He is survived by wife Margaret Norman, daughters Cindy (Tim) Morrison, Brenda (Gino) Feliciani, 5 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Lakeland Memorial Gardens, 2125 Bartow Road, Lakeland, FL, 33801.
Condolences may be sent to the family @ seiglerfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, FL.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019
