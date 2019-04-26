|
WILLIAM A.
BODOLAY
LAKELAND - William A. Bodolay of Lakeland, FL passed peacefully into the arms of his maker on Monday, April 22nd, 2019. A native of Springfield, Massachusetts, he was born June 13, 1932 to Stephen and Mary Bodolay. He is predeceased by his wife Patricia and survived by daughters Terri (Hernan) Salas and Lisa (Drew) Farkas, sons Michael Bodolay and Bob (Kerry) Bodolay, nine grandchildren, Ryan, Eric, Joseph, Raquel, Hannah, Annabelle, Adam, Alex and Eli, two great grandchildren, Olivia and Remy and brother, James Bodolay.
William graduated from Western New England University with a degree in Mechanical Engineering and Business. Following his graduation, William joined Bodolay Packaging Machinery, a family owned company, where he worked for most of his professional career.
In 1973 William and his family moved to Lakeland. After retirement in 1999 he and his wife enjoyed 8 exciting years of full-time travel prior to settling in Rutherfordton, North Carolina where they lived for 11 years until their recent return to Lakeland.
William was a devout Catholic and attended Mass at many churches throughout the United States. Upon returning to Lakeland he attended St. John Neumann Catholic Church.
Visitation is at 10:00 AM at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, Lakeland, FL. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 AM immediately followed by graveside services at Oak Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the .
Published in Ledger from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2019