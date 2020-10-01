1/
WILLIAM A. MEANS
WILLIAM A. MEANS, 86

HAINES CITY - William A. Means, 86, of Haines City, Florida passed away on August 22, 2020 of COVID-19.
Bill was born in Mansfield, OH. to Roy and Ethel (Hissong) Means on November 16, 1933. He went to Mansfield Senior High School in Mansfield, Ohio. Bill worked for Nelson's Tree Service as a foreman for 30 years. Bill also owned Expert Tree Service for 45 years. He became a Master Gardener at 70 years old and worked in the garden departments of Home Depot, Target and Lowes. He was a Veteran of The Korean War and served in the Air Force stationed in North Africa and Guam.
He is survived by wife of 34 yrs, Cynthia Fast Means, his daughter Tamara Means-Saddler (Gerry) of Kissimmee, FL, son Andrew Means (Thelma) of Shelby, Ohio, twelve grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren, sister Helen Beshel, brothers Jim Means and Larry Means. Bill is preceded in death by four brothers and four sisters, his parents, his son William Andrew Means II and wife Evelyn Marx Means.
A funeral with full military honors will be held at Western Reserve National Cemetery, 10175 Rawiga Rd. Seville, Ohio 44273 at 1:00 on October 9, 2020.
A memorial service will follow at 3:00 at the Bellville Cemetery, 144 Church St., Bellville, OH, 44813. COVID-19 is real and takes loved ones away.

Published in The Ledger from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
October 1, 2020
Many condolences to the family. His sister Helen Beshel was
a high school friend.
Beverly Dickerson Keiffer, Daytona Beach, Florida

Beverly Keiffer
Friend
October 1, 2020
Bill was a friend and business associate of my brother Marvin. We are saddened to hear of his passing. God be with all of the family.
Larry Welty
Friend
