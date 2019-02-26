|
WILLIAM
A. 'BILL'
MELANSON, 89
WINTER HAVEN - William A. 'Bill' Melanson of Winter Haven (formerly of Lakeland) passed away due to a very short battle with lung cancer peacefully surrounded by his loved ones Friday, February 22, 2019. He was 89. A native of Boston, MA, born May 26, 1929 to William and Josephine Clements Melanson, Bill has been a long-time resident of Polk County. He was a retired Inspector after 32 years from the US Dept. of Agriculture and was a US Navy and US Marine veteran.
Bill was preceded in death by a son Paul Melanson. He is survived by his loving wife whom he has been with for 43 years, Connie; his daughters: Renee Stimson (Jim), Kathryn Franco (Franco), and Jessica Waggoner (Todd); his sons: Scott Melanson (Cyndy), Brian Melanson (Karen), Jamie Melanson (Kim), and Eric Melanson (Myn-ette). Bill also leaves behind numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 3 to 4 PM Friday, March 1, 2019 at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven. Funeral services will follow at 4:00 PM.
Condolences to the family can be sent to: www.oakridgefuneralcare.com .
Published in Ledger from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019