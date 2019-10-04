|
WILLIAM A.
READ, Jr.
BARTOW - William A. Read, Jr. peacefully died on 9/29/2019 at the Forsythe Hospice
House in Auburndale. Bill as he was known to all was born on July 5, 1923 in Tampa to the late William and Georgina Read. He spent his childhood growing up with a deep appreciation for the Florida coast and its history as
well as a strong patriotic love for his country. He graduated early from Plant High School and went directly to Georgia Tech. Determined to follow
in his father's footsteps when war broke out, Bill left school to enroll in the Royal Canadian Air Force seeking active duty while he was still underage. He served for a year and returned to the USA to eventually finish his
military service. In peacetime, Bill pursued a career as a professional land surveyor and made his way to Bartow. There he met and married the love
of his life, Myrtle Jones and they shared a lifetime of wonderful memories.
In 1959, they established W.A. Read, Jr. & Associates, a local land
surveying firm where they worked side by side for many years. Due to his longevity in his profession, Bill was an amazing resource for information on
Florida land development. It wasn't always the project but the people he met and worked with that made his life experiences so interesting.
He had a deep faith in God and was a longtime member of the Bartow ARP Church
where he served as an elder for many years.
Bill was predeceased by his wife Myrtle Read, sister Elizabeth Kenefick, brother James S. Read and niece Suzie Temple. He is survived by his nephew Billy Kenefick, cousin Ed Read and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held Monday, October 14, 2019, at 11:00 AM at the Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church, 205 East Stanford Street, Bartow. Interment will follow at Roselawn Cemetery, Lakeland.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019