WILLIAM ALFRED
SWEAT, Jr., 77
LAKELAND - On September 5, 2020, William Alfred Sweat, Jr., (77), beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ following a valiant battle with cancer. Born in Lakeland on November 19, 1942, Bill was a Lakeland High School Dreadnaught and was in the first graduating class of USF. He then went on to graduate from the University of Florida Law School, returning to Lakeland where he practiced law up until his death, specializing in real estate and estate planning. Bill's devotion to his clients, family, and friends was nothing short of awe-inspiring, and his wise counsel, loving heart, and innate warmth will be sorely missed. Bill loved all sorts of interesting gadgets and also enjoyed parties, holidays, opera, antiques, history, and travel. He never knew a stranger and thoroughly understood the adage that Christians are all part of an extended family. Bill was predeceased by his wife, Adelaide Clement Sweat, his parents Claudia and William Sweat, his sister Debbie Sweat Anderson, and his brothers Anthony and Claude Sweat. Bill is survived by his daughters Margaret Sweat de Zayas and Cecelia 'Cece' Sweat Christian (Todd), his grandchildren Addie Christian and Cecelia and Clement de Zayas, and his siblings Suzanne Sweat Watson (Tom), Evelyn Sweat Penkert (Rip), and David Sweat. While a private burial is planned, donations may be made to the Junior League of Greater Lakeland, Inc. (either online or by check to PO Box 8797 Lakeland, Fl 33806), Peace River Center (either online or by check to P.O. Box 1559 Bartow, FL 33831-15597), or the charity of your choice
.
