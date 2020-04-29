|
WILLIAM 'Bill' B.
KREMER
LAKELAND - William B. Kremer, 85, died on Sunday, April 19, 2020, from myelofibrosis complications.
He is survived by his wife, Anne; son Joe and his wife Julie; daughter Sarah and her husband Jeff; grandchildren Nate, Olivia, and Hana.
Born on September 27, 1934, in Hamilton, Ontario, to Bert and Bella Kremer, Bill joined his siblings Richard and Deah. The family moved to Buffalo in 1942. Bill graduated from University of Buffalo, SUNY Upstate Medical School in Syracuse, and Duke University Medical Center. In 1975, the Kremer family moved to Lakeland, FL, where Bill practiced oncology at the Watson Clinic and Lakeland General Hospital. In 1996, he became the medical director of Good Shepherd Hospice. After retiring in 2006, Bill and Anne moved to Lakeville, CT, to be closer to Joe and his family. Bill's biggest accomplishment was the privilege of taking care of so many people. His colleagues and co-workers recognized his devotion to every patient he encountered, from treating cancer to eventual end-of-life care. In Lakeland, he was active in politics and was Chair of the Polk County Democratic Party, and was well known and loved for his generosity with the community. Bill is also known for his devotion to his family. He was a good, kind soul who brought so much to so many. He will be greatly missed.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020