WILLIAM C. 'BILL' ACREE, SR., 84
LAKE WALES -William C. 'Bill' Acree, Sr. of Lake Wales passed away Friday, April 17, 2020 at Bridgeport Senior Living in Orlando.
He was born January 20, 1936 in Lake Wales to the late Mack and Oradee Acree; he was a lifelong resident of Lake Wales. He was in the cattle and citrus industries and worked for USPS for 16 years. He attended Westside Baptist Church, was an avid fisherman and an avid Atlanta Braves fan.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Donald Acree and Gene Acree. Survivors include his daughter, Kim Walburn and husband, Ron of Lake Wales; sons, W. Cleveland 'Cleve' Acree, II and husband, Rick Ribeiro of Orlando and Richard Crocker and wife, Sharon of Babson Park; five grandchildren, Will Acree, Ana Bahr, Esther Sotello, Christina VanHook and Bentley Crocker; and four great-grandchildren, Cameren, Kayleb, Timmy and Eden.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Monday, April 20, 2020 at Marion Nelson Funeral Home in Lake Wales. Due to CDC regulations, we will be limiting the number of people in the funeral home during the visitation. Private graveside service will be held, the webcast of the service will be viewable by 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Condolences may be sent to the family and the webcast of the service can be viewed at www.marionnelsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020