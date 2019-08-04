Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM KING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM C. KING

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WILLIAM C. KING Obituary
WILLIAM C
KING, 75

LAKELAND-William C. King, 75, of Lakeland, passed away suddenly on July 30, 2019.
He was born December 11, 1943 in Alton, IL to parents William S. and Dorothy King. He worked for Geico Insurance for over 20 years.
He is survived by his devoted wife Carol; sons Michael (Judy) and Brian; grandchildren Matthew, Emily and Madalyn; and his sister Cecelia King.
Services will be held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, with a gathering of friends from 3-4PM and the celebration of his life starting at 4PM in the Lakeland Funeral Home.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WILLIAM's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.