|
|
WILLIAM C
KING, 75
LAKELAND-William C. King, 75, of Lakeland, passed away suddenly on July 30, 2019.
He was born December 11, 1943 in Alton, IL to parents William S. and Dorothy King. He worked for Geico Insurance for over 20 years.
He is survived by his devoted wife Carol; sons Michael (Judy) and Brian; grandchildren Matthew, Emily and Madalyn; and his sister Cecelia King.
Services will be held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, with a gathering of friends from 3-4PM and the celebration of his life starting at 4PM in the Lakeland Funeral Home.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019