WILLIAM CHARLES DAVIS

WILLIAM CHARLES DAVIS Obituary
WILLIAM CHARLES
DAVIS, Jr., 79

AUBURNDALE - William Charles Davis, Jr., age 79, passed away on March 12, 2019 in Winter Haven, FL.
He was born on September 7, 1939 to Bill & Louise Davis in Tampa, Florida. He was a 63 year resident of Polk County coming from Tampa.
Charles worked as a telephone technician for GTE until he retired. He was also a Veteran of the U.S. Navy. Charles enjoyed hunting & fishing, was a member of the Freemasons and Shriners International Club (Azan Shriners Temple of Melbourne, FL).
He is preceded in death by his wife of 52 years: Ann Davis and parents. Charles is survived by: daughter: Selina (Dennie) Mc-Brayer of Auburndale, son: Chuck (Sheila) Davis of Auburndale, sister: Janice (O.G.) Castleberry of Alabama and 4 grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Chuck's residence on Saturday, March 16, 2019, 4:00-6:00pm. Drop by to share a memory with the family, 130 Waterview Circle, Auburndale, FL 33823. Arrangements by Kersey Funeral Home.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019
