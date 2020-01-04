|
|
WILLIAM 'BILL' CHARLES PATCHEN III
2/25/46 - 12/10/19
WINTER HAVEN - William 'Bill' Charles Patchen III passed away 12/10/19.
He was born in Franklin, Ohio, and moved to Winter Haven, Florida from Columbus, Ohio in 1953.
He was owner & a certified master hair stylist of Her Place Beauty Salon from 1965 to 1987. He was also general manager & a chef for The Tearoom at Rheinauers, and a caterer for large receptions and private events.
Bill was a voracious reader and book collector of history, government, art and culture, biographies, antiques, and architecture. His favorite hobby was treasure hunting of beautiful antiques and history.
He began attending First Presbyterian Church of Winter Haven in 1954 and became a member in 1959. He served as an ordained elder and deacon, was a member of the choir and bell choir from its inception and managed the communion service from 1990 until his passing. He loved his church family.
Bill leaves behind a younger brother, Donald (Diane) Patchen of Tallahassee, Florida; nieces, Samantha (Gregory) Ferrell, Raegan (Paige) Simpson of Tallahassee, Kimberly (Hayder) Shalash of Iraq, nephew Steve (Jenna) Carver of Smyrna, Georgia, and great nieces, Casey and Zoey Ferrell, and great nephew Bryce Ferrell.
His deceased older sister, Sandra Reynolds' daughters, niece Ginger Roberts of Atlanta, Georgia, and Angela Reynolds, of Loganville, Georgia, grand nieces Taylor (Brian) Roberts-Galdames of Nashville, Tennessee and Bridgette Roberts, of Atlanta, Georgia, grand nephew, Steve (Kelsi) Roberts of Sandy Springs, Georgia, and great grand nieces Stella Joy Roberts and Lincoln Chloe Galdamez.
A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Winter Haven, Sunday, January 5, 2020 at 1:30 pm, officiated by Pastor, Dr. Steven Negley. He will be placed at rest in the Memorial Gardens at First Presbyterian Church of Winter Haven.
In lieu of flowers, the family desires donations to the First Presbyterian Church of Winter Haven, Music Ministry, in memory of William (Bill) Patchen III.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020