WILLIAM DANNY

TUCK, 68



AUBURNDALE - Mr. William Danny Tuck, age 68, a resident of Auburndale passed away Sat. May 23, 2020 at Winter Haven Hospital surrounded by his family.

Mr. Tuck was born Sept. 8, 1951 in Moulton, AL. to Leslie Clyde and Mary Frances (Brumbles) Tuck. He was a lifetime resident of Polk Co. and Truck Driver for over 20 years. William was a United States Army Veteran where he served his country proud. He enjoyed fishing, watching NASCAR, professional wrestling and loved being a husband, father & grandfather.

He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Cathy Jo Tuck, brother Lloyd Tuck and granddaughter Alexus Tuck. William is survived by his loving wife of 34 yrs., Crystal Dodd Tuck of Auburndale; 3 sons: James Tuck of Douglas, GA., William Danny Tuck, II of Jacksonville, NC and Shawn Tuck of Auburndale, daughter Elizabeth Tuck of Frostproof; 3 brothers & 2 sisters and 5 grandchildren.

A private graveside will be held at Auburndale Cemetery. Arrangements By: Kersey Funeral Home.



