WILLIAM DANNY TUCK
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share WILLIAM's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WILLIAM DANNY
TUCK, 68

AUBURNDALE - Mr. William Danny Tuck, age 68, a resident of Auburndale passed away Sat. May 23, 2020 at Winter Haven Hospital surrounded by his family.
Mr. Tuck was born Sept. 8, 1951 in Moulton, AL. to Leslie Clyde and Mary Frances (Brumbles) Tuck. He was a lifetime resident of Polk Co. and Truck Driver for over 20 years. William was a United States Army Veteran where he served his country proud. He enjoyed fishing, watching NASCAR, professional wrestling and loved being a husband, father & grandfather.
He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Cathy Jo Tuck, brother Lloyd Tuck and granddaughter Alexus Tuck. William is survived by his loving wife of 34 yrs., Crystal Dodd Tuck of Auburndale; 3 sons: James Tuck of Douglas, GA., William Danny Tuck, II of Jacksonville, NC and Shawn Tuck of Auburndale, daughter Elizabeth Tuck of Frostproof; 3 brothers & 2 sisters and 5 grandchildren.
A private graveside will be held at Auburndale Cemetery. Arrangements By: Kersey Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from May 27 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kersey Funeral Home
108 Lake Stella Drive
Auburndale, FL 33823
(863) 967-1167
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved