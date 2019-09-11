|
WILLIAM 'BILL' DAVID
SHELTON, 84
MULBERRY - William 'Bill' David Shelton, age 84, passed away September 7, 2019.
He was born in Miami, FL, on May 3, 1935 to Wilton & Loraine D. (Orr) Shelton. He was a 20 year retired Air Force veteran having served during the Korean conflict as a forward air controller and para trooper. Bill was an avid golfer and poker player, and also a realtor.
He is preceded in death by his daughter Cynthia Shelton and son William Shelton, Jr. He is survived by his wife of 30 years Julie Shelton; daughter Roswitha Chabot and several grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 3:00-3:30 P.M. at Seigler Funeral Home-Chapel. Celebration of life service will follow at 3:30 P.M.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the s (https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org) in memory of 'Bill.'
Condolences may be sent to the family @ seiglerfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, FL.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019