Home

POWERED BY

Services
Seigler Funeral Home - Mulberry
1300 E.Canal St.
Mulberry, FL 33860
(863)425-1131
For more information about
WILLIAM SHELTON
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Seigler Funeral Home - Mulberry
1300 E.Canal St.
Mulberry, FL 33860
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
3:30 PM
Seigler Funeral Home - Mulberry
1300 E.Canal St.
Mulberry, FL 33860
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM SHELTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM DAVID "BILL" SHELTON


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WILLIAM DAVID "BILL" SHELTON Obituary
WILLIAM 'BILL' DAVID
SHELTON, 84

MULBERRY - William 'Bill' David Shelton, age 84, passed away September 7, 2019.
He was born in Miami, FL, on May 3, 1935 to Wilton & Loraine D. (Orr) Shelton. He was a 20 year retired Air Force veteran having served during the Korean conflict as a forward air controller and para trooper. Bill was an avid golfer and poker player, and also a realtor.
He is preceded in death by his daughter Cynthia Shelton and son William Shelton, Jr. He is survived by his wife of 30 years Julie Shelton; daughter Roswitha Chabot and several grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 3:00-3:30 P.M. at Seigler Funeral Home-Chapel. Celebration of life service will follow at 3:30 P.M.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the s (https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org) in memory of 'Bill.'
Condolences may be sent to the family @ seiglerfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, FL.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WILLIAM's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now