WILLIAM DONALD
MULFORD, 90
LAKELAND - William Donald Mulford, Sr. passed away at home on 3/1/2019 of natural causes. He was 90 years old.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Margaret Rentz Mulford, his son, Andy Mulford and daughter-in-law, Janice Walters Mulford, son, Billy Mulford and daughter, Donna Mulford Elms. He is also survived by his grandchildren Kelly Mulford Dixon, Amy Mulford Brigandi, Billy Frederick Mulford Simmons, William Donald Mulford, III, Anthony Lee Mulford, Kevin Andrew Elms and Keith William Elms, many beloved great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
Bill was born and raised in Lakeland, Florida. He owned Mulford and Sons, Inc. for 30 years and worked there until he was 81. He attended Scott Lake Baptist Church. He was a loving husband for 69 years. He was an excellent father and loving grandfather.
A memorial service will be at Scott Lake Baptist Church @ 2 pm on March 8th. Afterwards, all are invited to the Oak K Farm for visiting and memory sharing. All are welcome.
In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to Scott Lake Baptist Church or the .
Published in Ledger from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019