WILLIAM
DOUGLAS 'BILL' GLOVER, Sr., 82
TAMPA - William Douglas 'Bill' Glover, Sr., 82, passed away at home in Tampa on August 13, 2019.
He was born on April 16, 1937 to the late William F. and Erin Glover. He lived most of his life in the Polk County communities of Auburndale and Winter Haven.
He is survived by his wife of 36 years , Mila, and their son, William Jr. (Chris McHaffie). He was a devoted and loving husband and father.
He was employed in the logistics/ transportation industry for more than four decades prior to his retirement.
One of his favorite pastimes was watching old cowboy movies, especially enjoying those starring the legendary John Wayne.
He and Mila relocated from Winter Haven to Tampa one year ago to be nearer to their son.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, John, and two sisters, Lena Beth and Opel Joyce.
A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 12:00 noon on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 4528 South Manhattan Avenue, Tampa. A reception and celebration of life will immediately follow in the parish hall.
The Glover family wishes to thank Life-path Hospice of Tampa for the highly professional tender loving care they provided for the deceased before he was called to be with the Lord.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2019