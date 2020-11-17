WILLIAM

EDWARD

DOSKOCZ, JR



8/5/44 - 11/2/20



WINTER HAVEN - William E. Doskocz, Jr., passed away 11/2/20.

William was a former postmaster in Winter Haven and is survived by: mother Rhoda of Orlando; brother Edward (Mali) of Colorado Springs, CO; sister-in-law Roberta of Altamonte Springs; niece Dawn of Altamonte Springs; and nephew Jason of Sanford.

He was predeceased by his father, William Sr., and his brother Joseph. No memorial service is planned and interment of ashes will occur at a future date.



