William E. Doskocz Jr.
1944 - 2020
WILLIAM
EDWARD
DOSKOCZ, JR

8/5/44 - 11/2/20

WINTER HAVEN - William E. Doskocz, Jr., passed away 11/2/20.
William was a former postmaster in Winter Haven and is survived by: mother Rhoda of Orlando; brother Edward (Mali) of Colorado Springs, CO; sister-in-law Roberta of Altamonte Springs; niece Dawn of Altamonte Springs; and nephew Jason of Sanford.
He was predeceased by his father, William Sr., and his brother Joseph. No memorial service is planned and interment of ashes will occur at a future date.

Published in The Ledger from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
