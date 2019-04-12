|
WILLIAM E.
HART, 79
LAKELAND - William E. Hart, 79, born to parents Kenneth and Marion Hart, passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019 surrounded by family.
He leaves behind his wife Shirley, four children William (Carol) Hart, Roxan (Jay) Jarvis, Keith (Susan) Hart, and Kenneth (Karen) Hart, three step children Butch (Tina) Miller, Bobby Miller, and Brian (Leslie) Miller. He also leaves behind 8 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his first wife Rosan Hart, and his siblings Becky (Jerry) Byers and Larry Hart.
William grew up in Moultrie, Georgia and moved to Florida where he retired as a truck driver. He enjoyed many things including fishing, selling coins, going on cruises, and spending time with all of his family and friends. He always had a smile and was the life of the party with witty jokes.
Viewing and Funeral will be held Monday April 15, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Bible Presbyterian Church, 5635 N Daughtery Rd Lakeland, FL 33809.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2019