WILLIAM E. "BILL" POE
WILLIAM E. 'BILL'
POE, 92

BARTOW - William E. 'Bill' Poe, age 92, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020 at his residence in Bartow.
Born August 16, 1928 in Mays Lick, KY, son of Martin and Jo Emma Poe, Bill was a resident of Bartow since 1980, moving from Fort Lauderdale, FL. He was a U.S. Korean War Veteran, receiving two Purple Hearts. Bill was a member of the Bartow First United Methodist Church. He was a used car salesman with several auto dealerships including the Chevrolet Center of Winter Haven, Fields Cadillac and Tinney Cadillac of Lake Wales.
He was preceded in death by his sister: Addie Cummins & brother Howard Poe. Bill is survived by a loving family including his wife Patricia J. Poe; two step daughters: Lara Turner, St. Petersburg and Julie Welch, Bartow; two brothers: Eugene Poe and Mervin Poe, both of Kentucky, three grandchildren: Rhylee Welch, Hayden Welch and Logan Turner.
www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com


Published in The Ledger from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
