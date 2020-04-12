|
LT. WILLIAM
EUGENE HIGHTOWER, 68
6/20/51 - 4/8/20
DELAND - William 'Bill' Eugene High-tower passed on April 8, 2020 in DeLand Florida at the age of 68. He was born to parents Robert 'Bernie' and Marjorie Hightower in Lake Wales, Florida, spent his childhood in Waverly, Florida, and moved to Lake Wales at age 11. He attended Spook Hill Elementary and Lake Wales Junior & Senior High School. From the time he was a boy, Bill wanted to be in the outdoors and to serve our country, knowing the best job for him was in the military or law enforcement. Bill proudly joined the United States Army in 1969 and served in Louisiana, Texas, Oklahoma, Ger-many and Vietnam. He worked his way through the Army from Private to Staff Sergeant as a Counter Battery Radar Crewman and Section Chief. He was then promoted to Warrant Officer Coun-ter Mortar Radar Tech. He served 10 years and left the Army as a Chief Warrant Officer Two. He served as Lieutenant with bravery and resilience throughout his 34-year career with the Game and Fresh Water Fish Commission/FWC. His life and career was spent living and serving in Volusia County until his retirement in 2008.
He was a dedicated member of First United Methodist Church of DeLand. He served as Treasurer of The Military Officers Club of Volusia County and passionately served on the board for the local chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving for many years.
Bill is survived by his loving wife Lisa of 33 years of DeLand, sister Barbara Hightower of Montgomery, Alabama, daughter Lesha Thrift & son-in-law Keith of Pooler, Georgia, daug-hter Anna Hightower of Gainesville, Florida, daughter Jennifer Hightower & son-in-law John Paul of DeLand, Florida, grandchildren Dalton, Isabel, Christian, Max, Gret-chen, Cameron, Taylor (Kenny), Jordan (Mit-chell), five great-grandchildren and his beloved dog, Forrest.
In lieu of a service at this time, we will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date in Bill's honor. At Bill's request, please watch the video he envisioned and created with dear friends to remember him by:
Published in Ledger from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020