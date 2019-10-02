|
WILLIAM
FRANKLIN CHEEK
LAKELAND - William Franklin Cheek passed away Monday, September 30, 2019 at Lakeland Hospice House. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 9 am with services following at 10 am at Heath Funeral Chapel, 328 S. Ingraham Avenue, Lakeland, FL 33801 with a reception following in the Tribute Center. Interment will be at Oak Hill Burial Park, 4620 US Highway 98 South, Lakeland, FL 33812. Detailed obituary to follow in a couple days.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com
Published in Ledger from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019