Services
Heath Funeral Chapel
328 South Ingraham Avenue
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 682-0111
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
9:00 AM
Heath Funeral Chapel
328 South Ingraham Avenue
Lakeland, FL 33801
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Heath Funeral Chapel
328 South Ingraham Avenue
Lakeland, FL 33801
William Franklin Cheek Obituary
WILLIAM
FRANKLIN CHEEK

LAKELAND - William Franklin Cheek passed away Monday, September 30, 2019 at Lakeland Hospice House. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 9 am with services following at 10 am at Heath Funeral Chapel, 328 S. Ingraham Avenue, Lakeland, FL 33801 with a reception following in the Tribute Center. Interment will be at Oak Hill Burial Park, 4620 US Highway 98 South, Lakeland, FL 33812. Detailed obituary to follow in a couple days.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com
Published in Ledger from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019
