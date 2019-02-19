|
|
WILLIAM G.
DALY, 96
LAKELAND -
William G. Daly, 96, passed away Feb. 16, 2019.
Mr. Daly was born in Clio, MI on Mar. 2, 1922. He served in the U.S. Army, and was a World War II veteran. Following his retirement from the State of Michigan, he moved to Lakeland in 1978. Mr. Daly was a member of the American Legion, and All Saints Episcopal Church.
Mr. Daly was preceded in death by his wife, Arlene Louise Daly; and sister, Rosalyn Watz. He is survived by his sons, James (Anne) Daly and George (Sally) Daly; brother, Kenneth Daly; grandchildren, Rob (Karen) Daly, Marc (Jenn) Daly, Josh (Krysta) Daly and Bre (Steve) Galvan; great grandchildren, Kennedy Daly, Riley Daly, Sam Daly, Alex Daly, Daly Galvan, Decklyn Galvan and Bane Daly.
Memorial services will be held Wed. at 1 pm at Skyview Estates South Clubhouse. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to All Saints Episcopal Church or Skyview Estates South.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019