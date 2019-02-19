Home

POWERED BY

Services
All Saints Episcopal Church
209 S Iowa Ave
Lakeland, FL 33801
Memorial service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Skyview Estates South Clubhouse
Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM DALY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM G. DALY


1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
WILLIAM G. DALY Obituary
WILLIAM G.
DALY, 96

LAKELAND -
William G. Daly, 96, passed away Feb. 16, 2019.
Mr. Daly was born in Clio, MI on Mar. 2, 1922. He served in the U.S. Army, and was a World War II veteran. Following his retirement from the State of Michigan, he moved to Lakeland in 1978. Mr. Daly was a member of the American Legion, and All Saints Episcopal Church.
Mr. Daly was preceded in death by his wife, Arlene Louise Daly; and sister, Rosalyn Watz. He is survived by his sons, James (Anne) Daly and George (Sally) Daly; brother, Kenneth Daly; grandchildren, Rob (Karen) Daly, Marc (Jenn) Daly, Josh (Krysta) Daly and Bre (Steve) Galvan; great grandchildren, Kennedy Daly, Riley Daly, Sam Daly, Alex Daly, Daly Galvan, Decklyn Galvan and Bane Daly.
Memorial services will be held Wed. at 1 pm at Skyview Estates South Clubhouse. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to All Saints Episcopal Church or Skyview Estates South.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.