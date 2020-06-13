WILLIAM G.MARTINLAKELAND - William G. Martin passed away peacefully on June 8, 2020 at home with his wife by his side. Bill was 76.He is survived by his wife Gloria, his two children Chris (wife Melissa) and Annie (husband Joel), his step-son Danny, 7 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.Bill was a proud United States Marine and a Vietnam Veteran. He was equally as proud of being a member of the infamous Class of '62 from Lakeland Senior High School. Throughout his life, he left many lasting impressions. He loved racing cars as a young man, he built and managed a car dealership in Lexington, Kentucky, was fleet manager for the state of Kentucky, spent countless hours on boats in his off time, was an official Kentucky Colonel and would never miss a chance to go to the beach or catch a Kentucky Wildcats basketball game. He was a kind soul and warmed the hearts of those around him. He will be missed but not forgotten.In lieu of flowers, send donations to: American Legion Post 4, Attn: Commander, 1375 Ariana Street, Lakeland, Fla 33803. Memo: Donation-Bill Martin.