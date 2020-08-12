1/
WILLIAM G. "BILL" MARTIN
WILLIAM
G. 'BILL'
MARTIN, Jr.

LAKELAND - William G. 'Bill' Martin, Jr. died June 6, 2020 at age 76.
An innichment ceremony with Military Honors will take place Friday, August 21, 2020 at 11:30AM at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Fl.
Meet at the main gate (with all the flags) at 11:15AM to be escorted to the columbarium for final placement at 11:30 AM.
The Martin family would like to thank the VA for the exemplary care given to Cpl. Martin during his final years. Special thanks also go to Gus Garcia (Vet Rep, Ret.) and Roger Fusser (VSO, Ret.) for their assistance in navigating this very complicated process. A special thanks goes to caregivers Brandy Benderman and Danny Smith for always going the extra mile on his behalf.
Once a Marine,
Always a Marine.

Published in The Ledger from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
