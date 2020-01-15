|
|
WILLIAM G.
NORMAN, 69
BARTOW - William G. Norman 'Bobby', 69, of Bartow passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Winter Haven Hospital.
He was born on August 12, 1950 in Athens, Alabama. He is survived by his son, Sam Johnson of Crossville, TN; brother, Ricky Norman (Lois); sister, Fay Mulkey (Steve) and many nieces, nephews and friends. He is preceded by his parents, Roy Norman & Lucille Norman Bailey and brother, James Norman.
A celebration of his life will be held 2:00 pm Sunday, January 19, 2020 at 5049 Rifle Range Road, Bartow, Fl 33830.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020