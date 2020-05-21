WILLIAM GERDING
WILLIAM
GERDING, 77
Ret. City of Lakeland
Motor Pool

LAKELAND - Mr. William Gerding of Lakeland passed away from natural causes in his home on Thursday May 14, 2020.
Born in Cincinnati, OH on February 15, 1943, he came to Lakeland in 1972. He was a retired City of Lakeland diesel mechanic, a Navy veteran and a member of Cleveland Heights Baptist Church in Lakeland.
Mr. Gerding is survived by his daughter Denise Perez, grandson William White, granddaughters Nichole Dunn, Kristin Pena and Shana Baughman, sister Mary Jo Feuchter, and Bob Gerding.
Memorial Services will be held at Cleveland Heights Baptist Church at a later time. He will be laid to rest at the National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL; with his wife Mina Gerding.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from May 21 to May 22, 2020.
